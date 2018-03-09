Hartford St. Patrick's Day parade set for Saturday

Hartford's St. Patrick's Day Parade is set to step off on Capitol Avenue on Saturday.

The Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee, the main sponsor of the parade, said the parade will start at 11 a.m.

It suggested getting there early to see it.

It starts on Capitol Avenue by the capitol, takes a left on Main Street, a left on Asylum Street, a left on Ford Street and ends at the Memorial Arch.

This year, several towns will be marching, including Cromwell, East Hartford, Glastonbury, Hartford, Manchester, New Britain, Newington, South Windsor, West Hartford and Wethersfield.

Road closures will happen along the route.

For more information, head to the parade's website here.

