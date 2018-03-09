New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off on Sunday

St. Patrick's Day Parade preparations are underway in New Haven for this weekend.

The Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade is set to step off on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Organizers said they expected 325,000 spectators to line up and watch.

They called the parade the sixth oldest in the nation. It was born on March 17, 1842.

It begins on Chapel Street at Sherman Avenue and ends on Grove Street at Orange Street.

According its website, the Parade route travels southeast on Chapel Street, to the end of the Green, where it turns left onto Church Street. It follows Church Street to Grove Street, where it turns right, and end at Orange Street. The Parade Route is 1.5 miles.

For more information, check out the website here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.