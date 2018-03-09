Vernon teacher placed on leave after bringing toy gun to school

Vernon police are investigating after a teacher brought a toy gun to school on Tuesday.

Police said the teacher brought a plastic toy gun to Rockville High School, however they do not believe there is any threat to the school, staff or students.

No charges have been filed at this time, but police are investigating.

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. We continue to work collaboratively with the Vernon Police Department on school safety and security,” Superintendent Joseph Macary said in part in a statement.

