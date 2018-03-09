Ransomware infection impacts computers at state Judicial Branch

A ransomware infection caused the state Judicial Branch’s computer system to be down on Friday.

Officials said after the ransomware was detected, the “branch’s Information Technology Division immediately took steps to contain the infection.”

No private information was released as a result of the virus, officials said, adding that no data was breached and no files were lost.

“The Judicial Branch currently is working with our security vendor to get an updated security file that will eradicate the infection. This file will be applied to all of our systems. The last step will be to bring the systems back online,” officials said in a press release.

The Information Technology staff will work throughout the weekend to get to this point.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.