Snow days are starting to add up in Madison

Madison schools were closed on Friday due to the aftermath of Winter Storm Elsa (WFSB)

With the clean up ongoing and power still out for many, the town of Madison canceled school for the third day in a row.

For Madison, Friday was supposed to be professional development day for the teachers and just school for the kids at Island Avenue School.

But the district canceled everything in order to keep the roads clear.

“A few snow days are nice, but at this point we’ve had enough,” said Matt Link, who is a teacher in Madison.

According to the Madison school district, after consulting with the town’s emergency operations personnel, it decided to close all school operations for today.

“All Madison public schools will be closed for all business activity in order to keep as many cars and buses off town roads so that emergency personnel and repair crews can respond to calls and restore power to residents,” officials said on Thursday.

Most students were already off as the day was a planned professional development day for staff, but the kids at the Island Avenue School were supposed to be in class, making up a lost day thanks to a power outage last month.

According to the district, make up days for snow days or any unscheduled closings will be added to the end of the school year, through June 29.

If days are needed after that, they’ll start cutting from spring break starting with April 20 and working back towards April 16.

“A few of them are fun earlier on in the winter and then eventually we end up paying for it once June comes around. At this point, we’d just soon get back into school and get into the school year and finish it up,” Link said.

Officials still have some wiggle room, but are getting closer to the limit, in order to reach 180 days in school.

