Crews work to repair utility lines above CT River

The cleanup continues after Winter Storm Elsa hit Connecticut.

In Old Saybrook, crews worked all day to get a line back up over the Connecticut River.

Channel 3 cameras were rolling when the crews were in the sky and on the water to bring the lights back on to people on both sides of the river today.

The heavy snow and strong winds brought by Winter Storm Elsa took a toll on utilities across the state.

"We're connecting two sides of the Connecticut River between Old Lyme and Old Saybrook. It's about a 2,600-foot span,” said Frank Poirot, a spokesman for Eversource.

A shield line, which helps protect high powered lines from lightning, fell during the storm knocking out power to 330 people on both sides of the river.

"It must have been quite the show if you were on the bridge but you can see the remnants that were left there,” said Scott Masse, of Oak Leaf Marina.

The high-powered lines sit right above the marina.

The thought is that FAA low flying anti-collision balls that sit at the top of these lines alert low flying aircraft that they're are lines there collected so much snow during that storm that they fell off cracking and making a mess in the boatyard.

Thankfully there was no damage to the boats in the marina.

“The wires do provide some sort of ground to the grid and that's why they have the urgency to get it back up and running because those people won’t get power until this is repaired,” Poirot said.

They get them back up with tall cranes and boats. The cranes can reach up to 200 feet on each side of the river and the boats help us carry the new line across.

The work on the lines was completed, and those 330 people should have power again, but there are still many others that have been battling the cold without power and still are.

