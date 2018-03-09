Naugatuck Catholic school set to close this year

The Archdiocese of Hartford announced St. Francis-St. Hedwig School in Naugatuck will close at the end of the school year.

The Archdiocese says declining enrollment and financial instability are the reason for the closure.

Currently, there are only 148 students enrolled in grades pre-kindergarten through 8th grade.

That is down 105 students from six years ago.

The school has been open for 120 years.

Officials hope St. Francis-St. Hedwig School students will continue their Catholic education at other neighboring Catholic schools in the Waterbury region.

