A chilly, but nice March weekend for the parades!

FRIDAY RECAP…

Today was blustery and chilly. Highs were only in the 30s and lower 40s. The official high at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks was 39 degrees. The normal, or average, high for March 9th is 45 degrees. We also had scattered snow showers and snow squalls in the state, some of which were locally heavy. They were associated with a deep cyclonic flow over the Northeast.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The atmosphere will stabilize this evening. That means snow showers and snow squalls will eventually dissipate. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening and the wind chill will be in the 20s. Overnight, the sky will be partly cloudy and temperatures will bottom out in the 20s and lower 30s.

A RETURN TO DST THIS WEEKEND!

This weekend we will “spring forward” to daylight Saving time (DST)! This is when we turn our clocks ahead 1 hour when we go to bed Saturday night. Tomorrow, the sun will rise at 6:11 and it will set at 5:52. Because of the time change, the sun will rise at 7:09 Sunday morning and it will set at 6:53 in the evening! We are now gaining 2-3 minutes of daylight with each passing day!

Tomorrow will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. You may run into a flurry or snow shower, but there will be fewer of them when compared to today. Highs will only range from the middle 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 40s elsewhere. A brisk west-northwest wind will gust to 30 mph, perhaps a little higher. You will need to bundle up if you have plans to attend the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hartford, which gets underway at 11:00 tomorrow morning.

Sunday will be a little better. The sky will be mostly sunny and the northwesterly breeze won’t be quite as strong. Morning lows will be in the range of 25-30 and we are forecasting highs in the middle 40s Sunday afternoon. The weather will be pleasant for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New Haven, which begins at 1:30 in the afternoon!

NEXT WEEK…

There is still a chance for a coastal storm early next week. However, many of the guidance models are forecasting a track well offshore. Still, we may not go completely unscathed. There is still a chance for at least some snow especially Monday night and Tuesday. Tuesday’s snow may actually come from energy aloft digging southward from Canada. For now, we are forecasting increasing cloudiness on Monday and highs 40-45. Tuesday, should be mainly cloudy with periods of snow or snow showers. Some accumulation is possible, but how much remains to be seen. It’ll be blustery and cold with highs near 40. The breezy, chilly weather will remain with us Wednesday and Thursday. The mercury will dip to 25-30 at night and daytime highs will be in the vicinity of 40 degrees. Snow showers are possible on Wednesday and a few flurries are possible on Thursday.

By Friday, we can expect some relief from the late winter chill. The sky should be mostly sunny and temperatures are expected to reach the mid and upper 40s!

THE AFTERMATH OF WINTER STORM ELSA…

The combination of heavy, wet snow and gusty winds caused plenty of trouble in Connecticut when it comes to power outages. At one point, more than 160,000 customers were left in the dark Wednesday night and power may not be completely restored for several more days. Snowfall ranged from 3.6” in New London to 28” in Warren! For a list of snowfall totals in or near your town, check out the following link: http://www.wfsb.com/story/37682132/snowfall-totals-around-the-state

Winds gusted to over 40 mph in many parts of the state during the height of the storm and the temperature was near or above freezing when the heavy snow was falling. That’s why the snow clung to trees, branches, and power lines. The wet snow was very greasy and it made for treacherous driving conditions.

FEBRUARY RECAP…

The average temperature for February came in at 35.5 degrees, which makes this February the 5th warmest in 113 years of record keeping for the Greater Hartford Area! The warmest February on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1998 when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. February 1954 is in 2nd place with an average temperature of 36.1. February 2012 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 35.7. February 1925 is in 4th place with an average temperature of 35.6. Currently, February 1981 is in 5th place with an average temperature of 35.3 degrees.

We had plenty of precipitation in February. The grand total was 5.13” at Bradley International. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for February is 2.89”. That means we had a surplus of 2.24”. Total snowfall for the month was 8.3”, which is 2.7” below normal.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest