No injuries after school bus goes off road in Coventry

Emergency crews were called to South Street in Coventry on Friday where a school bus went off the road.

Police said it happened on South Street near Route 6.

Students were on the school bus at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.

It is unclear at this time what caused the bus to go off the road.

