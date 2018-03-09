Lawmaker says CT Republicans are "anti-gay"

A leading Democrat at the state capitol is calling Republicans anti-gay.

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff says the GOP is opposing Gov. Dannel Malloy’s nomination of Andrew McDonald as chief justice of the state supreme court because he is gay.

“I think many of them don’t like the fact that he is gay,” Duff said in an interview on this Sunday’s edition of Face the State.

When asked if he thinks they are “anti-gay,” he replied “yes.”

