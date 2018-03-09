Overnight shelter in Killingworth for residents is a warm welcome

For residents without power in Haddam and Killingworth, stepping into a warm, well-lit room was like a retreat.

The Red Cross worked with officials in Haddam and Killingworth to establish a warming shelter for those without power at the Haddam-Killingworth Middle School after Winter Storm Elsa tore down trees, branches, and power lines, leaving thousands without power since Wednesday evening.

Eversource said crews are working around the clock to remove trees and hang wires, but the utility company estimates that some in Middlesex County may not have their power restored until Sunday evening.

The company issued its town-by-town electricity restoration times, found here.

Channel 3 spoke with 11-year-old Eduardo Karkutt-Kulak who said he had a tough couple of days with heat, running water, or power at his home.

“Out the windows I saw like a blue flash and everything just turned off,” Karkutt-Kulak said. “We slept in our clothes with our coats on last night. That was the worst part of the problem.”

Eduardo’s mother, Mary Karkutt-Kulak, told Channel 3 that the Red Cross shelter at the middle school was open for those who lost power.

“It felt great,” said Karkutt-Kulak, on what it was like to get out of the cold. “It was like a hotel, really. It feels like a big step up from what we stepped out of.”

She said a hot shower and a place to charge her phone were a welcome break from the cold before she went back home.

In Old Saybrook, another shelter opened temporarily at the Old Saybrook Senior High School on Boston Post Rd. from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for residents who fell victim to Winter Storm Elsa.

Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera told Channel 3 that the shelter is especially important because many people in town have wells, which mean they lost their water, too.

At the shelter, they can fill up a container of water for drinking, bathing, or flushing toilets.

“We’ve had about forty or fifty people show up tonight and about the same last night, so we are just happy that we are able to be there for our residents in need,” said Chief Spera.

Back in Haddam, Eduardo Karkutt-Kulak is off to sleep at the shelter. He said he is thankful for everyone who helped to ensure he and other storm victims have a place to sleep tonight.

Officials said approximately 80 people have visited the shelter which will remain open 24/7, or until the need is over.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.