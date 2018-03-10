UConn begins termination process of men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie

The University of Connecticut has initiated disciplinary procedures to terminate Kevin Ollie amid an ongoing investigation by the NCAA, according to the athletic department.

“The University of Connecticut has initiated disciplinary procedures to terminate the employment of Head Men’s Basketball Coach Kevin Ollie for just cause.”

In six seasons as the men’s basketball head coach, Ollie won an NCAA Championship in 2014 and had an overall record of 127 wins and 79 losses.

According to the Athletic Department, the national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

“We will begin a national search immediately to identify a head coach,” Director of Athletics, David Benedict said.

Ollie failed to get Huskies to the NCAA tournament last season and lost in the first round of the AAC Tournament on Thursday to SMU.

“The men’s basketball program has a proud history and a tradition of excellence,” UConn President, Susan Herbst said. "Our goal above all, is to ensure we have a program that UConn Nation can be proud of, including our students, alumni, fans, and all our committed supporters."

The university isn’t commenting on the termination of Ollie until the disciplinary process is complete and the NCAA investigation is through.

Ex-UConn player Ray Allen defended Ollie and said, "He led our beloved Huskies to an NCAA championship in 2014 as a coach. I'm proud of who Kevin is and what he has done in his career. He will always be my brother no matter what!"

