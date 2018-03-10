Hartford Police investigating shooting during cell phone sale

Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday evening.

According to Hartford Police, officers responded to an armed robbery at 52 Boothbay Street on Friday around 8 p.m.

Police said there was a struggle over the sale of a cell phone.

During the struggle, Police said the victim was shot in the jaw and fled the car.

The victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital and is in “stable condition.”

It is unclear whether the suspect was arrested.

Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.