A winter storm is looking more likely for Tuesday

**A WINTER STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR WINDHAM AND NORTHERN NEW LONDON COUNTIES FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT-TUESDAY**

TODAY…

Enjoy the quiet and sun today, because confidence is growing that a coastal storm will impact our weather late Monday and especially Tuesday. Today will be a seasonably chilly day with highs in the low and middle 40s. The sky will be partly sunny and the northwesterly breeze won’t be quite as strong. However, we can still expect gusts to over 20 mph at times. The weather will be pleasant for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New Haven, which begins at 1:30 in the afternoon. The temperature should be close to 45 degrees around that time. The sun sets at 6:52 tonight, so enjoy a full day of sun!

MONDAY AND TUESDAY…

A large and intense coastal storm will impact our weather late Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be a day of change with sunshine giving way to increasing cloudiness. Highs will range from 40-45. Snow is expected to arrive late Monday evening and a period of steady snow seems likely by the time you wake up Tuesday morning. The snow should taper off to snow showers and flurries by Tuesday evening. Right now we're thinking a general 4-8" snowfall may be common across the state, with the highest totals in Eastern CT. The snow may be moderate to heavy at times, and it will be a wet snow, so again, power outages may be a concern for some. Any change in track will affect the snowfall totals. We will be watching closely..

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY…

The blustery, chilly weather will remain with us both days. The mercury will dip to 25-30 at night. Daytime highs will be near 40 on Wednesday and in the lower 40s on Thursday. Wednesday should be mostly cloudy and a few snow showers are likely. Thursday should be partly sunny and there may be few lingering snow flurries.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY…

By the end of next week, temperatures should rise closer normal. We are forecasting highs in the 40s on Friday. It’ll be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and a moderate northwesterly breeze. By Saturday, temperatures are expected to top 50 degrees. Rain showers are possible in association with a frontal boundary that will likely move into New England.

THE AFTERMATH OF WINTER STORM ELSA…

The combination of heavy, wet snow and gusty winds caused plenty of trouble in Connecticut when it comes to power outages. At one point, more than 160,000 customers were left in the dark Wednesday night and power may not be completely restored for several more days. Snowfall ranged from 3.6” in New London to 28” in Warren! For a list of snowfall totals in or near your town, check out the following link: http://www.wfsb.com/story/37682132/snowfall-totals-around-the-state

Winds gusted to over 40 mph in many parts of the state during the height of the storm and the temperature was near or above freezing when the heavy snow was falling. That’s why the snow clung to trees, branches, and power lines. The wet snow was very greasy and it made for treacherous driving conditions.

FEBRUARY RECAP…

The average temperature for February came in at 35.5 degrees, which makes this February the 5th warmest in 113 years of record keeping for the Greater Hartford Area! The warmest February on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1998 when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. February 1954 is in 2nd place with an average temperature of 36.1. February 2012 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 35.7. February 1925 is in 4th place with an average temperature of 35.6. Currently, February 1981 is in 5th place with an average temperature of 35.3 degrees.

We had plenty of precipitation in February. The grand total was 5.13” at Bradley International. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for February is 2.89”. That means we had a surplus of 2.24”. Total snowfall for the month was 8.3”, which is 2.7” below normal.

