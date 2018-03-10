Restoration progress steady in Guilford, Madison area

Eversource crews and tree contractors are working around the clock to remove downed branches, trees, and lines that have interrupted power to customers following Winter Storm Elsa.

Channel 3 spoke with Eversource Spokesperson, Frank Poirot in Madison on Saturday afternoon, one of the towns that experienced the highest number of outages.

Channel 3 met up with Poirot for the outage update on Horse Pond Rd where a heavy tree blocked the road and brought down wires. Crews there were on site with heavy duty tree removal equipment.

“Once the repairs are made, are they’re expected to take throughout the afternoon, we expect to have about 130 customers restored from this one repair alone,” said Poirot.

Poirot said that Eversource expects crews to restore power in Guilford, Madison, and Killingworth by late Sunday night.

"We're making steady progress. I know our customers have endured a lot particularly down in this area, Guilford Madison area. The first Noreaster that hit the State hit this area the hardest.”

He said customers in the area were hit with a ‘one, two punch’ from the two nor’easters.

Poirot said that the heavy, wet snow is a hindrance when the snow piles on the wires and branches causing them to snap.

