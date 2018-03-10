Police search ongoing for missing teen from East Windsor

Police said there is an active investigation for a missing 15-year-old woman from East Windsor.

Police said 15-year-old Emma Disipio may be in the Waterbury area after they said she may have been picked up from her home.

Police describe Disipio as approximately 5’2” tall, approximately 135lbs, blue eyes and auburn colored shoulder length hair, who may be wearing a red Adidas brand sweatshirt and possibly carrying her black backpack with a “smiley face” logo on it. She may also be in possession of her cheetah print backpack.

Police are encouraging those with information on Disipio’s whereabouts to contact the East Windsor Police Department at 860-292-8240.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.