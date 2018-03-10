UConn students react to Coach Ollie’s firing

While the firing of a head a coach who won a National Championship would come as a surprise at any other school, the University of Connecticut is no stranger to it.

School administration at UConn announced on Saturday morning that it was firing UConn Men’s Basketball Coach, Kevin Ollie.

Following a couple of low scoring seasons, students on the UConn campus told Channel 3 that they were curious as to why Ollie was fired.

Administration claims they have “just cause” for firing Ollie, but would not comment on specifics in a statement issued earlier.

“The University of Connecticut has initiated disciplinary procedures to terminate the employment of Head Men’s Basketball Coach Kevin Ollie for just cause.”

“Why he was fired I don’t know,” said first year UConn student Josh Amana. “I just feel the truth needs to be reported.”

The UConn campus was quiet as students entered spring break, but the students who remained on site today said they were not shocked to learn of Ollie’s firing.

“I know the men’s basketball team has not been doing well,” remarked Amana.

In six seasons as the men’s basketball head coach, Ollie won an NCAA Championship in 2014 and had an overall record of 127 wins and 79 losses, but proved to have a poor showing in the past two years.

“I don’t know any of the details of the investigation with the NCAA, but I’d be interested in looking into that because it could get really tricky,” said first year UConn student, Alton Jones.

If UConn terminates Ollie’s contract without ‘just cause,’ the school is on the hook for the balance of his contract, roughly $10 million, but the University is tight lipped about the exact nature of the alleged violations.

Students said they wonder if this will be another situation in which the school is paying out money to rid themselves of an ‘under performing coach,’ as was the case with the school’s former football coach Bob Diaco, whose termination cost the school $5 million.

“I’m a little concerned that the same thing will happen with the football coach,” said Jones. “In that we must pay millions for reimbursement, or whatever, because I can imagine it is a contract violation if they terminate him without just cause.”

Stay with Channel 3 for more information in coming days, weeks, and months as we follow the investigation into the alleged violations into Coach Ollie’s career.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.