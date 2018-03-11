Route 8 in Waterbury reopened following rollover crash

A winter storm is looking more likely for TuesdayMore >
A winter storm is looking more likely for TuesdayMore >
A former youth counselor at an Iowa juvenile facility was arrested after she allegedly helped three juveniles escape and had sexual relations with one of them.More >
A former youth counselor at an Iowa juvenile facility was arrested after she allegedly helped three juveniles escape and had sexual relations with one of them.More >
Police said there is an active investigation for a missing 15-year-old woman from East Windsor.More >
Police said there is an active investigation for a missing 15-year-old woman from East Windsor.More >
St. Patrick's Day Parade preparations are underway in New Haven for this weekend.More >
St. Patrick's Day Parade preparations are underway in New Haven for this weekend.More >
An early morning single car crash into a stream below a bridge in Canton called for rescue crews to employ creative tactics to remove the driver and the car.More >
An early morning single car crash into a stream below a bridge in Canton called for rescue crews to employ creative tactics to remove the driver and the car.More >
President Donald Trump praised other countries for imposing the death penalty or life in prison for drug dealers Saturday, saying the United States should consider similar penalties.More >
President Donald Trump praised other countries for imposing the death penalty or life in prison for drug dealers Saturday, saying the United States should consider similar penalties.More >
While the firing of a head a coach who won a National Championship would come as a surprise at any other school, the University of Connecticut is no stranger to it.More >
While the firing of a head a coach who won a National Championship would come as a surprise at any other school, the University of Connecticut is no stranger to it.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
Police in Pennsylvania have arrested three of the four men they say pretended to be police officers during a home invasion.More >
Police in Pennsylvania have arrested three of the four men they say pretended to be police officers during a home invasion.More >
The University of Connecticut has initiated disciplinary procedures to terminate Kevin Ollie amid an ongoing investigation by the NCAA, according to the athletic department.More >
The University of Connecticut has initiated disciplinary procedures to terminate Kevin Ollie amid an ongoing investigation by the NCAA, according to the athletic department.More >