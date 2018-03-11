Route 8 in Waterbury reopened following rollover crash

A rollover car crash temporarily closed Route 8 in Waterbury, according to Connecticut State Police.

Around 3 a.m. Police said they responded to a rollover crash involving two cars on Route 8 south in the area of Watertown Avenue.

One person was trapped in a car and sustained serious injuries.

Route 8 south has been reopened, stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

