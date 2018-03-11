Sunny Sunday, snow is on the way for Tuesday!

Sunday will be a nice day for the New Haven parade, the sun is out and temperatures will be in the 40’s.

But things will quickly shift as a coastal storm will impact Connecticut late Monday and into Tuesday. It's likely that both commutes will be affected, Meteorologist Melissa Cole said.

Monday will begin with the sun shining and as the day carries on, there will be a transition to cloudy skies. Highs will range from 40-45, according to Channel 3's Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

Snowfall will begin Monday evening and should be steady by the time you wake up on Tuesday morning.

The current forecast is for 4-8” of snow across most of the state, with higher totals in eastern Connecticut, DePrest said.

"It's really an all day Tuesday snow event," Cole said. "It could come down moderately, if not heavy at times during the afternoon time, before starting to wind down during the later evening hours."

The snow will be wet and heavy which could cause trees and branch to fall, power outages are a possibility.

Cole said, "There perhaps may be a couple power outages as well because of the snow, especially in eastern Connecticut it could come down heavy,"

Wednesday should be mostly cloudy with highs around 40 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny and there will be a chance for some snow showers, temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

Temperatures will rise on Friday and highs will be in the 40s with mostly sunny skies.

