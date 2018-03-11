Winter Storm Ferris to bring snow on Monday into Tuesday

Winter Storm Ferris is expected to bring upwards of 4 to 8 inches, which the most of the accumulation in Eastern Connecticut. (WFSB)

A nor'easter slated for Monday night into Tuesday morning will bring enough snow to the state to merit a name -- Winter Storm Ferris. (WFSB)

Meteorologist Mark Dixon is carefully watching a third coastal storm, Winter Storm Ferris, which is due to make its appearance late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Dixon said on Monday, skies will increase in cloudiness, and bring a period of steady snow early Tuesday morning, tapering off by Tuesday evening.

Winter Storm Ferris is expected to bring upwards of 4 to 8 inches, which the most of the accumulation in Eastern Connecticut.

Dixon said, this storm will again bring heavy, wet snow falling at a moderate to heavy pace, so outages could be a concern for some.

However, Dixon said, any shift in the storm's direction could vary the amount of snow Winter Storm Ferris brings.

By Tuesday evening, Dixon is predicting that Winter Storm Ferris will have made its exit, leaving chilly, windy conditions in its wake on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday and Thursday, however, Dixon said the temperature should rise to highs in the 40s with partly sunny skies.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon kicked off coverage of Winter Storm Ferris on Sunday night with a Facebook Live.

