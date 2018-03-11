Haddam residents await power restoration on Sunday

Crews in Haddam are working to restore power after rain, wind and snow from winter storm Elsa caused trees to come down on wires, creating dangerous conditions and leaving 160,000 customers without power on Wednesday.

Eversource crews continue to work 16 to 17 hour days to restore power to the remaining 2,700 homes without power.

Eversource spokesperson Mitch Gross told Channel 3 that he expects the power to be restored to the majority of homes by Sunday at 11 p.m.

“They’ll stay on the job as long as it takes,” Eversource’s spokesperson Mitch Gross said. “They work 16-17 hour days. They then get some sleep and they go back to work.”

Scott Fulmer is one of 700 residents in Haddam without power and understands why his home will be one of the last to get power back.

“I realize I’m the only person on a narrow, dirt road, and they get low priority. It’s only fair,” Fulmer said.

As crews continue working relentlessly, another snowstorm is on the horizon. Meteorologist Melissa Cole expects Tuesday’s snowstorm to dump 4-8” of wet snow across most of the state.

“Job number one is to get these remaining customers back on as quickly and safely as we can,” Gross said.

“Then we get ready and we encourage our customers to be ready as well, we will see what Mother Nature has in store for us in a day or two.”

Residents without power are encouraged to visit the Haddam Killingworth Middle School where the Red Cross has established a temporary warming shelter.

