Scammers posing as Eversource surfacing after nor’easter

While Eversource crews have worked around the clock to restore power to the tens of thousands of homes, scammers are also working furiously to capitalize off people’s pain.

Channel 3 spoke with Eversource representative, Tricia Modifica who said the calls have been traced to mostly Fairfield County, they could reach anyone statewide.

As the power is restored after Winter Storm Elsa, some residents are still without power, and to scammers, those people are easy targets.

“It’s very disheartening,” said Modifica. “A lot of times these scammers do sound legit, we tell customers, hang up and call us anyway.”

Scammers call residents still without power, demand payment over the phone before the power can be restored.

Eversource said this is not how the company operates.

“Our customers have endured enough during these storms, being without power and our crews have been working tirelessly to get power back on and we would never ask for payment to do this,” Modifica clarified.

Police in Westport and Norwalk issued a public warning for residents because the calls sound believable.

“If you ever get a phone call, ever from someone claiming to be from Eversource, demanding a payment over the phone, that is not us,” urged Modifica.

“Hang up, do not pay and report it to the authorities, and report it to us as well.”

Eversource said that if there are issues with billing, a customer would receive a notification in the mail first. They said if a customer needs to speak with Eversource, call at 800-286-2000

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.