Winter Storm Ferris may test patience of residents and line crews

As Winter Storm Ferris bears down on Connecticut, making it the third nor’easter in less than 2 weeks, residents and line crews are feeling as if their patience is being tested.

Channel 3 headed to Windham, a town in the Northeast Corner that didn’t see too much snow from Winter Storm Elsa but is expected to see the most snow from Winter Storm Ferris.

Channel 3 meteorologists are predicting the Winter Storm Ferris could drop up to a foot, or more on the Quiet Corner.

Winter Storm Ferris is coming just when residents said they saw the grass peeking through the blanketed snow.

“We're in winter, still,” said Willimantic resident, Paulina Martinez. “We're looking forward to spring, definitely.”

Winter Storm Ferris may test the patience of parents whose childrens’ schools are out of snow days, and it may test the patience of line crews who have been working relentlessly to ensure the power is restored.

“We thought last week was the last storm!” said Martinez.

A student at North Windham Elementary School, Genesis Tapia told Channel 3 on Sunday evening that she is excited for another day off from school, but her mother, Betty Tapia told Channel 3 that she thinks the school is out of snow days.

“We are kind of concerned because we think it's going to be at least one more week of school,” said Tapia.

Eversource called in hundreds of extra crews from out-of-state to help finish the work of making repairs left but Winter Storm Elsa, now they must stick around through Winter Storm Ferris.

“Many of them will be retained and stay for this next storm,” said Eversource spokesperson, Tricia Modifica.

“So, we'll be well geared up for this next storm. We're not looking forward to it, but we'll have lots of resources on hand to get to work right away.

For Willimantic resident, Paulina Martinez, she said she is hoping Winter Storm Ferris won’t be as bad as the last two storms.

“A lot of places did lose power so we're hoping this one will be the last one.”

Snow is not uncommon for March, but folks in the Quiet Corner are hoping this is the last of it.

