Windsor High School dealing with threat

The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
Winter Storm Ferris is on the way for tomorrow! Get ready for another snowy day.More >
Winter Storm Ferris is on the way for tomorrow! Get ready for another snowy day.More >
A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing at least two people.More >
A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing at least two people.More >
A winter storm is looking more likely for TuesdayMore >
A winter storm is looking more likely for TuesdayMore >
A convenience store customer was shot early Monday morning, according to sources.More >
A convenience store customer was shot early Monday morning, according to sources.More >
Windsor police are investigating a school threat made by way of social media over the weekend.More >
Windsor police are investigating a school threat made by way of social media over the weekend.More >
Bryant, an inmate at the Broward County Jail, said he saw Nikolas Cruz pacing and staring at the ceiling inside his individual cell in the infirmary wing. “He was just lost in his mind."More >
Bryant, an inmate at the Broward County Jail, said he saw Nikolas Cruz pacing and staring at the ceiling inside his individual cell in the infirmary wing. “He was just lost in his mind."More >
A video of an orangutan smoking has brought more criticism of a zoo in Indonesia infamous for past animal welfare troubles.More >
A video of an orangutan smoking has brought more criticism of a zoo in Indonesia infamous for past animal welfare troubles.More >
Russia's Defense Ministry says it has successfully tested one of the "invincible" missiles that President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month could deliver a warhead at hypersonic speed and pierce US defenses.More >
Russia's Defense Ministry says it has successfully tested one of the "invincible" missiles that President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month could deliver a warhead at hypersonic speed and pierce US defenses.More >
A former youth counselor at an Iowa juvenile facility was arrested after she allegedly helped three juveniles escape and had sexual relations with one of them.More >
A former youth counselor at an Iowa juvenile facility was arrested after she allegedly helped three juveniles escape and had sexual relations with one of them.More >