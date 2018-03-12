Windsor High School dealing with threat

Windsor police are investigating a school threat made by way of social media over the weekend.

According to Windsor Public Schools superintendent Dr. Craig Cook, the threat was made on Snapchat and brought to the district's attention.

Police said they have tracked down the source of the threat and those responsible will not be in the school on Monday. Officials also said there will be an increased police presence at the high school.

In a statement Dr. Cook wrote, "If you have concerns or suggestions, I ask that you share them with your building principal, through our website, or to me directly. Our work together is one of the most important efforts to keep our schools safe."

The threat closely follows other threats made in Suffield, Durham and other districts in the state in recent weeks.

