Convenience store customer shot in New London

A convenience store customer was shot early Monday morning, according to sources.

The victim was shot in the back at the RaviMart on Broad Street in New London.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m.

A clerk told Channel 3 that the customer came into the store, bought chips and a soda and was hit while checking out.

The victim asked to clerk to dial 911.

The Life Star emergency helicopter flew the victim to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Detectives were on the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released.

There's no word on a suspect.

