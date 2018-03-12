Storm to pack a punch overnight into tomorrow

Winter Storm Ferris bears a lot of similarities to its predecessor, Winter Storm Elsa.

The state's third nor'easter in less than two weeks will once again develop to the south of the state and could bring snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour.

Six to 12 inches of snow or more could fall in eastern and northeastern Connecticut. Four to 8 inches could in be store for the Interstate 91 corridor and 3 to 6 inches is currently in the forecast for areas west of Route 8.

A winter storm warning goes into effect for Hartford, northern Fairfield, northern Litchfield, northern Middlesex, northern New Haven, northern New London, Tolland and Windham counties from 11 p.m. on Monday to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Yes, we’ve named this one as much of the state will receive well over 6 inches of snow, our criteria for a storm to get a name," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "The peak or worst of the storm will come late [Monday night] and continue into the first half of Tuesday."

Thundersnow is a distinct possibility.

Also, the wind could gust over 40 mph, especially along the shoreline in southeastern Connecticut.

"This, combined with the heavy/wet nature of the snow could lead to a renewed concern for power outages," Haney said.

Eversource and United Illuminating just restored most of the outages from Winter Storm Elsa, which hit last week.

"The storm, wraps up and exits late [Tuesday] afternoon," Haney said. "While this will be a high impact event and most models agree on how this storm plays out, a slight shift in track could mean less or more snow in parts of the state."

Beyond that, scattered snow showers may be possible for Wednesday

The wind will also continue to be an issue.

"The mercury will peak near 40 on Wednesday and in the lower 40s on Thursday," Haney said. "We expect a mix of sun and clouds by then, with perhaps some lingering snow flurries."

The week should end on a dry note with party-to-mostly sunny skies. Temps will again be in the 40s.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

