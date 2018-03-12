Tuesday's nor'easter to bring heavy snow, gusty winds

Winter Storm Ferris bears a lot of similarities to its predecessor, Winter Storm Elsa.

The state's third nor'easter in less than two weeks will once again develop to the south of the state and could bring snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour.

Eight to 12 inches of snow or more could fall in eastern and northeastern Connecticut. Four to 8 inches could in be store for the I-91 corridor to part of western CT, and 3 to 6 inches is currently in the forecast for areas further west, near the New York border.

"The main event will begin after midnight. A steady snow will develop and the storm will be well underway for the morning commute," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

As of Monday evening, the peak/worst will be from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Parking bans and school cancellations popped up in Channel 3's system on Monday. See the list here.

A winter storm warning goes into effect for all of Connecticut, from later Monday night through Tuesday evening.

Roads will become snow covered, and moderate to heavy snow will be falling in parts of the state during the morning drive.

"Snow will be heavy at times in Connecticut, perhaps falling at the rate of 1-3”/hour at some point," DePrest said.

Thundersnow is a distinct possibility.

The snow should begin to let up by late afternoon, but it may not completely end until later in the evening.

"For now, we think the main target will be Eastern Connecticut, but it is always hard to predict where the heaviest band of snow will set up. We may not know for sure until the storm is already underway," DePrest said.

There is a chance the heaviest snowbelt will shift westward toward the I-91 corridor.

Also, the wind could gust over 40 mph, especially along the shoreline in southeastern Connecticut.

"Power outages are quite possible tomorrow, although not to the degree we saw during Winter Storm Elsa last week," DePrest said.

Eversource and United Illuminating just restored most of the outages from Winter Storm Elsa, which hit last week.

Beyond that, scattered snow showers may be possible for Wednesday

The wind will also continue to be an issue.

The week should end on a dry note with party-to-mostly sunny skies. Temps will again be in the 40s.

