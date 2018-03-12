Pilot in deadly NYC helicopter crash identified as CT man

A pilot was the only person to escape a deadly helicopter crash in New York City's East River on Sunday. (CBS)

A pilot who escaped a deadly helicopter crash in New York City's East River over the weekend has been identified as a Connecticut man.

Richard Vance, 33, of Wallingforrd, was at the controls of the aircraft, according to sources, when it flipped upside down in the water and killed five passengers on Sunday night.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Vance is a certified helicopter pilot and instructor.

Liberty Helicopters, a company that offers tours over New York City, lists Vance as an employee.

On Liberty's website, it said a back injury kept Vance from flying fo the U.S. Army.

Eyewitnesses reported that the helicopter was noisily flying before it suddenly dropped into the water and quickly submerged.

According to New York officials, the pilot was able to free himself and was rescued by a tugboat.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the helicopter to crash.

