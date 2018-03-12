State braces for another storm while still reeling from last week's

Winter Storm Elsa's effects continue to linger as the state braces for Winter Storm Ferris. (WFSB)

Winter Storm Ferris could drop up to another foot of snow in some parts of the state.

In the meantime, the state is still feeling the effects of last week's Winter Storm Elsa.

Public works garages, like those in Vernon, will once again be busy the day before a storm.

Crews will be salting up the roads for the third time in a two week span.

Eversource and United Illuminating just got the majority of their power customers back on after many went days without service. At one point during Elsa, 160,000 customers were without power.

As of Monday afternoon, a little more than 1,000 Eversource customers remained without power. Some people just got their power back on Sunday.

The hundreds of utility crews brought in from around the country will stay mobilized in Connecticut in anticipation of more outages at the hands of Ferris.

"We had already saturated ground, weakened trees from storm one and along comes number two with the heavy, wet snow and weighs down the trees. They push into the lines and once again we have extensive damage in some parts of the state," said Eversource spokesmen Mitch Gross.

He said the company is always preparing for the next storm.

The snow is going to come down quickly, and trees and power lines could come down with it.

That said, out of state power crews from last week's storm will stay in the state in case we get outages like last week.

"We have dozens of out of state crews that we brought in and many of them are remaining with us in anticipation of the next storm and we will again be ready to go if needed," Gross said.

Eversource says customers should restock or put together a storm kit with much-needed essentials before Tuesday.

Advice for Tuesday is if you don't have to go out in the storm, don't. If you do have to travel, build in some extra time and drive carefully.

The snow is expected to fall fast and make a mess out of the morning commute.

"That really is the worse case scenario that you could want. You have the highest traffic volumes of the day. Everyone is scrambling to get to work in the morning. If you mix that, that's a recipe for a problem," said Dept. of Transportation spokesman Kevin Nursick.

The DOT has already had crews out pre-treating roads throughout the state.

"We go out in advance and pretreat strategically. And that's mainly the bridge services, the hills, the valleys and some of the known problem areas around the state," Nursick said.

That means all of the 634 state plow trucks are packed up and ready to go. They also have 200 private contractors on standby.

