CT chief justice nomination heads to the House today

Andrew McDonald during a previous hearing on his nomination. (WFSB)

The governor's pick to lead the state judiciary will be taken up by the state House of Representatives on Monday.

Andrew McDonald would be the first openly gay state chief justice in the country.

Democrats and Republicans have been sparring over the nomination for months.

McDonald garnered a tie vote by a legislative committee, which put his chances in jeopardy. The vote sent the nomination to the rest of the General Assembly with an "unfavorable" recommendation.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the nomination.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.