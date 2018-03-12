Man reported missing in East Haven found safe

James Sommo has been missing since the morning of March 12. (East Haven police)

An East Haven man with early onset dementia was reported missing Monday morning, but has since been found safe.

Police were searching for 85-year-old James Sommo on Monday.

Sommo was believed to be on foot somewhere in East Haven.

On Monday afternoon, officials said Sommo had been found safe.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.