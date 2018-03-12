Norwich within potential 'jackpot' area for snow

Preparations for Winter Storm Ferris were well underway on Monday.

In Norwich, the director of the Public Works Department said the city is not only bracing for another storm, it's still cleaning up from the last one.

“By this time of the season, they’re definitely ready for winter to be over and for spring to come," said Ryan Thompson, director, Public Works in Norwich. "We all are, I think.”

Thompson said he and his team are gearing up for the storm, which could bring between 8 and 12 inches of snow to the area.

“We’re doing our normal pre-storm routine," he said. "[We're] checking catch basins, making sure there’s nothing blocked or clogged or won't drain when it starts melting.”

They're also fueling and topping off their trucks with salt.

“It’s been a real easy year on salt," Thompson said. "We haven’t had to put a whole lot of salt down.”

An easy year for salt, but a tougher one for the city's overtime budget.

“What I do is I look at the last five years and I do an average," Thompson explained. "It’s usually pretty accurate. This year, we’re exceeding the overtime budget a little bit. We have $5,000 in overtime budget left for the year right now. The good news is, I have money in other places. It’s not going to break us.”

Public works said it has 27 routes that cover 163 miles of roadway during the storms.

It is also still cleaning up from Winter Storm Elsa, which struck last week.

Monday morning, crews were performing maintenance on chainsaws after trees came toppling down all over the city.

By Monday afternoon, Thompson said crews will go home to sleep and be back in around midnight.

He also encouraged everyone to abide by the parking ban, if one goes into place.

“It does make it easier on our plow drivers to get in and out of the tight streets if there’s no cars on the roads where they don’t need to be," Thompson said.

