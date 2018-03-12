Hartford's mayor says he is confident in city's future

Hartford's mayor delivered his third "State of the City" address on Monday night.

Mayor Luke Bronin told members of the City Council that he has confidence in the future of Hartford, after a fiscal emergency two years ago.

The city has taken several steps in recent months to avoid what seemed like inevitable bankruptcy.

Back in December, leaders took a step to secure additional state funding in exchange for increased state oversight. This, despite lawmakers waging their own state budget battle.

Before that, back in September, leaders were concerned it was would only be a matter of months before the city ran out of money.

Bronin said spending cuts, union concessions and other changes helped the city turn a corner.

He also said development projects including the downtown UConn campus and the success of the Yard Goats have had a positive impact on the capital city.

"We've made the hard choices and resisted quick fixes. We've been honest about our challenges and proud of our strengths. We've governed without fear and we've focused on the long-term. We don't and we cannot work alone,” Bronin said.

For the first time in a long time, Mayor Bronin said he believes taxpayers can soon expect a stable and balanced budget for years to come.

