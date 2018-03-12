Hartford's mayor to deliver 'State of the City' address tonight

Hartford's mayor will deliver his third "State of the City" address on Monday night.

Mayor Luke Bronin will make the remarks in City Hall's Council Chambers at 5 p.m.

The city has taken several steps in recent months to avoid what seemed like inevitable bankruptcy.

Back in December, leaders took a step to secure additional state funding in exchange for increased state oversight. This, despite lawmakers waging their own state budget battle.

Before that, back in September, leaders were concerned it was would only be a matter of months before the city ran out of money.

