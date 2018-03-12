Reward offered for altar cross snatched from Waterbury church

A cross, similar to this one, was taken from the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Waterbury. (WFSB)

It was a brazen theft in the Brass City.

Someone stole an altar cross from the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Church in Waterbury.

The church said it is offering a cash reward in hopes of getting it back.

It is preparing to celebrate its anniversary in May and parishioners called the cross a piece of its 90-year history.

”They’re similar to others that you could find, but these two were commissioned and fabricated for the basilica when it was built and, really, everything is original," said Father Christopher Ford.

Ford said the cross was taken from St. Joseph's altar on a Sunday last month before its 4 p.m. mass.

"In between masses, in between services, there are times when no one else is in the building," he said.

Ford published the plea in the church flyer. He offered a $250 reward. A parishioner even offered to double that.

”That’s how much people, how strongly people feel about the building and about this being kind of a center of faith here in the greater Waterbury area," Ford said.

Ford said the cross has little "street" value and replacing it, even if possible, would be costly. Its return, he said, would answer many prayers.

"We just want it returned and we’re happy to offer the reward with no questions asked," he said.

