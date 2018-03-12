Milford man accused of throwing, kicking woman

The state's third nor'easter in less than two weeks will develop to the south of the state and could bring snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour.More >
The state's third nor'easter in less than two weeks will develop to the south of the state and could bring snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour.More >
Toys R Us has been struggling for months to stay in business and now multiple reports suggest the toy retailer could close its stores as early as next week.More >
Toys R Us has been struggling for months to stay in business and now multiple reports suggest the toy retailer could close its stores as early as next week.More >
A nor'easter slated for Monday night into Tuesday morning will bring enough snow to the state to merit a name -- Winter Storm Ferris.More >
A nor'easter slated for Monday night into Tuesday morning will bring enough snow to the state to merit a name -- Winter Storm Ferris.More >
A pilot who escaped a deadly helicopter crash in New York City's East River over the weekend has been identified as a Connecticut man.More >
A pilot who escaped a deadly helicopter crash in New York City's East River over the weekend has been identified as a Connecticut man.More >
Winter Storm Ferris is on the way for tomorrow! Get ready for another snowy day.More >
Winter Storm Ferris is on the way for tomorrow! Get ready for another snowy day.More >
A convenience store customer was shot early Monday morning, according to sources.More >
A convenience store customer was shot early Monday morning, according to sources.More >
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old Arizona mother.More >
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old Arizona mother.More >
Windsor police are investigating a school threat made by way of social media over the weekend.More >
Windsor police are investigating a school threat made by way of social media over the weekend.More >
A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing at least two people.More >
A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing at least two people.More >
Authorities have uncovered human remains under concrete in the backyard of a Disney worker who disappeared in 2015.More >
Authorities have uncovered human remains under concrete in the backyard of a Disney worker who disappeared in 2015.More >