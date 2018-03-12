PD: Body found at Naugatuck State Forest - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Body found at Naugatuck State Forest

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB) (WFSB)
OXFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Connecticut State Police are investigating after a person was found dead in Oxford on Monday.

Police said a body was found at the Naugatuck State Forest in Oxford, near Old Litchfield Turnpike.

At this time, police said the death appears to be non-criminal.

There is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.