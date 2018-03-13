Norwich weathering this latest nor'easter

Norwich can expect to get anywhere from 8 to 12 inches of snow, perhaps more, from Winter Storm Ferris.

The Department of Public Works said all of its trucks are already out on the roads.

The DPW has 27 routes and about 160 miles of road-way it has to cover during storms.

Crews arrived around midnight, and they’ll be working long hours to make sure all of the snow gets cleared away.

A parking ban is in effect until the storm ends. Drivers can’t park on the odd side of city streets. Violators will face a $25 fine and cars will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Winter Storm Parking Ban in place as of 12:00 a.m.

March 13, 2018



“If things continue the way things are now and the roads stay warm, we should be able to get out of here pretty quickly," said public works director Ryan Thompson. "If it starts getting really cold, we’ll probably be here another two, three hours after the storm ends.”

However, Thompson said it's important for people to abide by the ban.

“If we can’t get by and then we can’t clear the roads, then it’s unsafe," he said.

Crews expect to be out until 9 p.m. or 10 p.m.

