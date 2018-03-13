Tractor trailers banned in Rhode Island during Winter Storm Ferris

The State of Rhode Island issued a travel ban for tractor trailers on state highways during Winter Storm Ferris.

According to Gov. Gina Raimondo, trucks will be banned from travel in the state during the duration of the storm.

Raimondo said the ban began at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tractor trailer ban on highways takes effect at 4am and lasts until 4pm. Please stay of the roads and let DOT crews do their job. @projo @wpri12 @NBC10 @wpro @RIPR @ABC6 — Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) March 13, 2018

Currently, there is no travel ban in place for Connecticut during the storm, but state officials are monitoring conditions and staying in contact with neighboring states.

CT emergency management officials have been notified that Rhode Island is planning a TT & tandem trailer ban on highways in RI beginning at 4 a.m. on Tuesday. While a similar ban is not planned for CT, officials will continue to communicate with RI as the situation develops. pic.twitter.com/pkTkKIfsRg — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 13, 2018

