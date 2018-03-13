Tractor trailers banned in Rhode Island during Winter Storm Ferr - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Tractor trailers banned in Rhode Island during Winter Storm Ferris

RHODE ISLAND (WFSB) -

The State of Rhode Island issued a travel ban for tractor trailers on state highways during Winter Storm Ferris. 

According to Gov. Gina Raimondo, trucks will be banned from travel in the state during the duration of the storm. 

Raimondo said the ban began at 4 a.m. Tuesday. 

Currently, there is no travel ban in place for Connecticut during the storm, but state officials are monitoring conditions and staying in contact with neighboring states. 

