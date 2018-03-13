CT drivers advised to stay off roads if possible

Department of Transportation crews around the state were prepared for Winter Storm Ferris. (WFSB)

Driving conditions through the Tuesday morning commute will be tough and local and state officials are urging people to stay home if possible.

The Department of Transportation said the fewer people on the roads, the better that would be to allow plows to cover more ground.

DOT officials said their 634 plow trucks are loaded up, ready to go and they also have 200 private contractors on standby.

“We’re in a good spot in terms of our equipment, our crews being rested up, having our materials and resources stockpiled at roughly 50 satellite facilities around the state,” DOT Spokesperson Kevin Nursick said. “Everything is ready to go.”

Crews began pretreating roads on Monday focusing on bridges and some known problem areas around the state.

DOT officials said while they are more than prepared, the timing of the storm will be tricky given it will impact both the morning and evening commute.

”In terms of the caliber of the storm, not really a problem for us to handle, but the timing it not good, and timing is probably the biggest factor I would say in terms of difficult it can be to deal with one of these storms,” Nursick said.

DOT officials said their trucks travel in packs. It advised drivers not to pass them and give them the space they need to work.

The State of Rhode Island issued a travel ban for tractor-trailers on state highways during Winter Storm Ferris.

Currently, there is no travel ban in place for Connecticut during the storm, but state officials are monitoring conditions and staying in contact with neighboring states.

CT emergency management officials have been notified that Rhode Island is planning a TT & tandem trailer ban on highways in RI beginning at 4 a.m. on Tuesday. While a similar ban is not planned for CT, officials will continue to communicate with RI as the situation develops. pic.twitter.com/pkTkKIfsRg — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 13, 2018

The governor's office released the following winter weather driving skills:

Clear the snow and ice from your vehicle

Always wear your seat belt

Give yourself extra time to get to your destination

Be aware of potentially icy areas such as bridges

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and trucks that are plowing the road

Don't pass snowplow trucks

Keep an emergency winter driving kit in your car

AAA also closed all of its retail stores in the state. There are also no Department of Motor Vehicle Services available.

