Bradley announces flight cancellations due to storm

Many cancellations were reported for both arrivals and departures on Tuesday. (WFSB)

Bradley was not bustling with activity due to Winter Storm Ferris on Tuesday. (WFSB)

Airlines began canceling flights as soon as Winter Storm Ferris moved into Connecticut Tuesday morning.

According to airport officials, about 75 percent of arriving and departing flights were canceled on Tuesday.

Further cancellations are possible as the airlines continue to adjust their schedules to deal with the storm.

Officials are advising travelers to check with their airlines on itineraries and re-booking options before heading to the airport.

Real time flight status updates are available on our website, www.flybdl.org. Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number @BDLFlightInfo.

