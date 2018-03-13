Nor'easter cancels school, creates slippery driving conditions

Winter Storm Ferris arrived on Tuesday morning with heavy, wet snow.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the entire state until Wednesday morning.

Between 8 and 12 inches of snow, or more, could fall for the eastern half of the state. For western Connecticut, 4 to 8 inches are forecasted.

"The conditions are deteriorating and are only expected to get worse as we go throughout the day," said meteorologist Scot Haney.

"We have a couple of inches out there so far," Haney said at 6 a.m. "This storm is just starting to ramp up."

The peak of the storm is expected to run until about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, but snow will stick around through the evening.

"This is going to be an all-snow event for most of us," Haney said.

Snowfall rates could span 1 to 3 inches per hour during certain points.

The wind is also expected to be an issue during the storm. Gusts could reach up to 40 mph or higher, especially in eastern Connecticut.

Some tree limbs are already compromised and it won't take much to bring them down.

"Power outages are quite possible [Wednesday] too, although not to the degree we saw during Winter Storm Elsa last week," Haney said.

Once the storm leaves, a few snow showers may happen on Wednesday. Some of those showers lead to minor accumulations.

The wind may also stick around with gusts of up to 30 mph.

