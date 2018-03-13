Nor'easter dumps 2 feet of snow for some

After some parts of the state saw two feet of snow on Tuesday, Winter Storm Ferris is finally on its way out.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for most of the state until Tuesday night. Fairfield and New Haven counties were dropped from the alert early Tuesday afternoon.

Track the remnants of the storm with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

As of Tuesday evening, Winter Storm Ferris dumped 24" of snow in Lisbon! Voluntown saw 23" and 22" had fallen in Griswold.

"We’ve had numerous reports of 15” to 18” of snow in Eastern Connecticut. Portions of Western Connecticut received 10-12” of snow. Meanwhile, the I-91 corridor has received less snow," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

Snow tapers off Tuesday evening, leaving behind 6 to 12 inches of snow in western CT, 4 to 8 inches in central CT, and 14 to 24 inches of snow in the eastern part of the state.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon had said the reason for the differential is because two bands of heavy snow essentially set up shop over two-thirds of the state for much of the morning.

School cancellations were posted, as well as parking bans, which should expire as the evening goes on. See the list here.

Heavy snow fell most of the morning and early afternoon, lingering in eastern CT. Winds gusted to 30 to 40 mph, and there was even a gust of 54 mph in New London.

While the winds were gusty, the power outages remained low.

Between Eversource and United Illuminating, power outages were less than 1% in CT.

Once the storm leaves, a few snow showers may happen on Wednesday. Some of those showers could lead to minor accumulations.

The wind may also stick around with gusts of up to 30 mph.

"It’ll be a chilly day with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s," DePrest said.

Read the latest technical discussion here.

For updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.