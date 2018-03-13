Storm winding down in western CT, leaves impressive snowfall totals

A branch came down on Route 2 in Preston on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

Winter Storm Ferris arrived on Tuesday morning with heavy, wet snow and ramped up as the day continued.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for most of the state until Tuesday night. Fairfield and New Haven counties were dropped from the alert early Tuesday afternoon.

Between 6 and 12 inches of snow, or more, was expected in western Connecticut. For central Connecticut, 4 to 8 inches of snow was predicted. Eastern Connecticut appears to be in the jackpot zone with 14 to 24 inches.

As of about 1:30 p.m., North Granby reported the highest total in Hartford County at 9 inches. Pomfret was seeing 13 inches, Southbury saw 12, Gales Ferry was seeing 10 inches of snow, and Ridgefield was seeing 8.3 inches.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the reason for the differential is because two bands of heavy snow essentially set up shop over two-thirds of the state for much of the morning.

However, around 1 pm., things appeared to be wrapping up and tapering off in Fairfield and Litchfield counties

"The back edge of that heavy snow is working toward and through the Route 8 corridor," Dixon said.

That was the first band. Dixon said it was working its way through the Hartford area westward.

"Then, we had an ongoing band throughout eastern Connecticut," he said. "That's where we're likely to see the jackpot [Wednesday]."

The peak of the storm is expected to run until about 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

For the most part, it was a snow event for much of the state.

Snowfall rates spanned 1 to 2 inches per hour during certain points.

The wind was also expected to be an issue during the storm. Gusts were expected to reach up to 40 mph or higher, especially in eastern Connecticut.

Some tree limbs are already compromised and it won't take much to bring them down.

"Power outages are quite possible [Wednesday] too, although not to the degree we saw during Winter Storm Elsa last week," Haney said.

Between Eversource and United Illuminating, power outages totaled about 1,800 as of 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Once the storm leaves, a few snow showers may happen on Wednesday. Some of those showers lead to minor accumulations.

The wind may also stick around with gusts of up to 30 mph.

