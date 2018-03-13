Malloy: Second-shift state employees to work as scheduled

The governor held a storm briefing in Hartford on Tuesday morning, urging drivers to stay off the roads if they could.

Gov. Dannel Malloy was in the Emergency Operations Center at the Gov. William A. O'Neill State Armory for a 10 a.m. update.

"The temperatures appear to be dropping which is a little bit different than [Monday's] original forecast where the forecast was to remain above freezing throughout the day, Malloy said. "But the forecast now for the state is below freezing [Tuesday] afternoon, which means slush or a coating of water can turn to ice in a matter of 15 or 20 minutes and that's the challenge."

Power outages between Eversource and United Illuminating totaled a little over 1,800 around 2:30 p.m.

Malloy announced on Tuesday that state offices were closed for the first shift on Tuesday due to significant snowfall from Winter Storm Ferris.

That means nonessential, first-shift state employees didn't report to work.

Second-shift state employees should report to work as regularly scheduled.

“As the snowstorm develops and anticipated accumulation amounts across the state continue to grow, we believe that it is best to keep state offices closed for the day on Tuesday,” Malloy said. “We encourage everyone to be safe and stay off the roads if at all possible. If you absolutely must travel, please allow extra time, reduce speeds, keep a safe distance from plows, and do not attempt to pass plows, as that can be extremely dangerous. If employers can allow people to work from home or alter their hours, we encourage them to do that as well.”

The governor also urged people to keep updated with any announcements about travel.

“The current forecast is showing that the state will receive a moderate amount of snowfall throughout the day on Tuesday, and we are encouraging anyone who needs to travel to use caution, drive slowly, and allow plenty of time to get to your destinations,” Gov. Dannel Malloy said in a statement on Monday night.

The governor also activated the Connecticut Emergency Operations Center in Hartford around 4 a.m. The Emergency Operations Center will allow the governor to "monitor storm conditions across the state and prepare for winter weather."

“As we continue to monitor the most up-to-date forecasts on tomorrow’s impending snowstorm, our state agencies are working around the clock to ensure we are prepared to respond to this latest round of winter weather," Malloy said. “The snow is expected to impact the morning commute in central and eastern Connecticut, so if motorists must travel, they are encouraged to take it slow and remember their winter weather driving skills.”

