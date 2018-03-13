Eastern Connecticut expecting 'jackpot' of snow

There was still snow on the ground from Winter Storm Elsa when Winter Storm Ferris arrived on Tuesday.

Cities and towns across Eastern Connecticut braced for a third nor'easter in two weeks.

Between 8 and 12 inches of snow is forecasted for the area.

"It’s the wet slushy kind, so it’s slippery and you have to be careful and look out for the the drivers," said Michelle Leon of Willimantic.

Snow in the area is expected to be heavy at times and fall at between 1 and 3 inches per hour.

"It’s much easier for commercial to do nighttime storms because there are less people out and you don’t have people getting in and out of businesses so it’s much faster and a lot safer in the evening, but [Tuesday] I think there is enough snow forecasted that it should be quiet," said Stephanie Doucharme, TNT Landscaping.

Other people Channel 3 spoke with said they're ready for spring, but also realize it's still technically winter.

"This is fairly typical of New England," said Rick Drena of Willimantic. "We’re used to it. When you live here all your life this is what we do. We tolerate snow."

