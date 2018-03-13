Eastern CT sees the 'jackpot' of snowfall

Plow truck drivers had a tough time keeping up with the fast-falling snow (WFSB)

There was still snow on the ground in parts of eastern CT from Winter Storm Elsa when Winter Storm Ferris arrived on Tuesday.

Cities and towns across the area braced for a third nor'easter in two weeks.

Between 14 and 24 inches of snow has fallen the area, and as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The snow was coming down at a good clip for most of the day.

As of Tuesday evening, Winter Storm Ferris dumped 24" of snow in Lisbon! Voluntown saw 23" and 22" had fallen in Griswold.

"We’ve had numerous reports of 15” to 18” of snow in Eastern Connecticut. Portions of Western Connecticut received 10-12” of snow. Meanwhile, the I-91 corridor has received less snow," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

"It’s the wet slushy kind, so it’s slippery and you have to be careful and look out for the drivers," said Michelle Leon of Willimantic.

Snow in the area was falling heavy at times and at a rate of 1 and 3 inches per hour.

Those heavy bands of snow hovered over eastern CT, and in some towns there were between 15 and 17 inches of snow on Tuesday afternoon.

Channel 3 drove through towns like Willington, Ashford, and Eastford where the road conditions deteriorated as the afternoon went on.

"It's pretty crazy having it be at the end of the winter, being in March, we had a pretty mild winter so it's kind of crazy having these two big storms recently," said Jake Alicanero, of Massachusetts.

Plow truck drivers said it was difficult keeping up with the fast-falling snow.

