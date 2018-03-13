Snow, slush pile up on roads in Stonington area

Stonington, like most of the rest of the state, has braced for up to a foot of snow from Winter Storm Ferris.

Channel 3's crew in the area stopped at the Pilot Truck Stop off of Interstate 95 on Tuesday.

Neighboring Rhode Island may have issued a travel ban for tractor trailers, but Channel 3 continued to see them on the highway.

Road conditions became slick around 11:30 a.m., and quickly deteriorated in the area.

While there was very little traffic at the time, drivers were still advised to take it slow.

The heavy snow was also pulling down tree limbs and branches.

Whiteout conditions were reported in areas like Preston.

Meanwhile, state and local plows continue to plug away at clearing the roads.

“I needed a coffee, our Dunkin' [Donuts] is closed," said Jen Dunham of Hope Valley, RI.

Jen Dunham crossed into Connecticut just for some caffeine.

"Why not?" said Jim Dunham. "I drive tractor trailers too that’s why I come down here and get fuel once in awhile."

Snow is heavy. It's reportedly thick enough to clog some snowblowers.

