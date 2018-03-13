Road conditions quickly deteriorate in New Haven area

Road conditions quickly deteriorated on Tuesday in the New Haven area (WFSB)

Winter Storm Ferris has been coming down at a pretty good clip in the New Haven area.

It didn’t take long on Tuesday for road conditions to deteriorate in southern CT.

Early Tuesday morning, the roads were just wet and snow was only sticking to the grass. But around 10:30 a.m., roads became snow covered and visibility started to deteriorate.

“Roads are pretty garbage right now. We’ve seen a lot of the state plow trucks and stuff out and a lot of private guys out, but it’s coming down so fast you can’t do nothing,” said Clifford Cole of Plymouth.

The best advice for Tuesday is to stay off the roads if you can. If not, take it slow and allow for plenty of time.

