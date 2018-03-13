Winter Storm Ferris is almost over!

WINTER STORM FERRIS…

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, Windham, Middlesex, and New London Counties into this evening.

Winter Storm Ferris has been an incredible snowstorm, especially in Eastern Connecticut. As of this writing, we received reports of 24” in Lisbon, 23” in Voluntown, and 22” in Griswold! We’ve had numerous reports of 15” to 18” of snow in Eastern Connecticut. Portions of Western Connecticut received 10-12” of snow. Meanwhile, the I-91 corridor has received less snow. Winds have gusted to 30-40 mph and we had a gust to 54 mph on New London Ledge. However, there was a powerful gust to 81 mph on Cape Cod in East Falmouth!

Snow will taper off to snow showers this evening. Final snowfall totals will range from 6-12” in Western Connecticut, 4-8” (locally 10”) in Central Connecticut, and Eastern Connecticut will hit the jackpot with 14-24”.

Temperatures will be in the low and middle 30s this evening, but the wind chill readings will be in the upper teens and 20s. Overnight lows will be in the range for 22-30.

WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, FRIDAY…

In the aftermath of Winter Storm Ferris, we can expect a few snow showers tomorrow. Snow showers could produce minor accumulations in the hills. Sky conditions will vary from partly sunny to overcast and there will be a stiff west-northwesterly wind that could gust to over 30 mph. It’ll be a chilly day with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, a gusty northwest wind, and highs in the low to middle 40s.

Colder air will overspread the state Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 20s Thursday night and the mercury will struggle to reach 40 degrees Friday afternoon. A strong northwest wind will gust to 30-40 mph and wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. A few flurries and snow showers are also possible on Friday.

THE WEEKEND…

Saturday, St. Patrick’s Day, is looking better. A ridge of high pressure will provide plenty of sunshine, but it will be breezy and seasonably chilly with highs in the middle 40s at best.

Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days with mostly sunny skies, a brisk west-northwest breeze, and highs in the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees! A cold front is expected to move southward across Southern New England Sunday night.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

High pressure to our north will push colder air southward across New England. Highs Monday are expected to be in the range of 40-45 and the sky should be partly to mostly sunny. Another coastal storm could come close to New England on Tuesday and Wednesday. If it tracks far enough to the north, we could have another substantial snowfall. Currently, many guidance models are keeping the storm just to the south of New England, but that storm is still a week away and many things could change.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

THE AFTERMATH OF WINTER STORM ELSA…

The combination of heavy, wet snow and a gusty wind caused plenty of trouble in Connecticut when it comes to power outages. At one point, more than 160,000 customers were left in the dark Wednesday night and power may not be completely restored for several more days. Snowfall ranged from 3.6” in New London to 28” in Warren! For a list of snowfall totals in or near your town, check out the following link: http://www.wfsb.com/story/37682132/snowfall-totals-around-the-state

Winds gusted to over 40 mph in many parts of the state during the height of the storm and the temperature was near or above freezing when the heavy snow was falling. That’s why the snow clung to trees, branches, and power lines. The wet snow was very greasy and it made for treacherous driving conditions.

FEBRUARY RECAP…

The average temperature for February came in at 35.5 degrees, which makes this February the 5th warmest in 113 years of record keeping for the Greater Hartford Area! The warmest February on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1998 when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. February 1954 is in 2nd place with an average temperature of 36.1. February 2012 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 35.7. February 1925 is in 4th place with an average temperature of 35.6. Currently, February 1981 is in 5th place with an average temperature of 35.3 degrees.

We had plenty of precipitation in February. The grand total was 5.13” at Bradley International. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for February is 2.89”. That means we had a surplus of 2.24”. Total snowfall for the month was 8.3”, which is 2.7” below normal.

